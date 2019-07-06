A memo was posted on the Niagara Wheatfield School District's website, indicating that on June 6 Principal Michael Mann was placed on administrative leave pending an outside investigation.

The announcement came one day after Leslie Camp read a statement on behalf of her daughter who was raped by another student.

The statement said in part, "I was stuck seeing my predator every day. I had to deal with people bullying me about it, sending me photos of him and people accusing me of lying about it."

The victim's family is calling for the principal's resignation.

According to the family's lawyer, the mother gave the school the order of protection last August after the arraignment.

Officials with the district said they pulled the defendant out of school once they had court documents proving a conviction.

However, Covert believes the student code of conduct indicates the school should've taken action sooner.

He explained, "Their harassment policy allows for them to take action on harassment that occurs off the premises if it creates a hostile environment for the student on the premises. What could be more hostile than looking at the person who raped you multiple times every day?"

Covert claims Niagara Wheatfield created a situation where the order of protection was continuously violated.

In terms of what's next for the victim's family, Covert said they'll see what the district does and respond appropriately.

He also said they're looking at all the legal options available to them.

We did reach out to the superintendent's office for comment and have not heard back.

Related on WGRZ.com

Niagara Wheatfield School District places high school principal on administrative leave

Rape victim's mother calls for resignation of Niagara Wheatfield principal

Niagara Wheatfield Supt. bans admitted rapist from school