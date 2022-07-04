Lewiston-Porter School District addresses parents, students concerns about recent racial threats involving student

The district hosted its first ever 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' town hall gathering to air concerns about a recent incident, as well as previous ones.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Community concerns are growing after a disturbing incident involving social media threats made on Snapchat, with racial undertones, led to two middle school students in the Lewiston-Porter School district being arrested.

But this is not the first time the district has dealt with complaints or acts associated with racism or bullying. That is one reason Superintendent Paul Casseri says hosting a town hall on "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" is necessary.

On Thursday evening, that's exactly what happened.

Parents, students, teachers, staff, administrators and school board members gathered in the high school auditorium to air their concerns about the recent incident and previous ones.

Dr. Casseri told 2 On Your Side, "I recognized that we needed to come together as a community and see where we're at, grow, and be better as a whole."

I can say I’ve *never* been to a Town Hall like this…can’t wait.



After a tough week, Lewiston School District is hosting a talk on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.



I just spoke to the guest speaker, Dr. Barrett - “when we eduCate we need to eduCARE.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HtjvbYJAX6 — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) April 7, 2022

Casseri invited internationally recognized educator and multilingual speaker Dr. Adjei-Barrett, an expert in Cultural Competence and Culturally Responsive Pedagogy, to share insight on topics including the differences between Race and Racism, as well as, thoughts on the importance of self, social, and global awareness.

"Once we know the self it will give us the curiosity to know our neighbor, once we know our neighbor then we will have the courage to address all of the issues in the world," Dr. Adjei-Barrett says. "But make no mistake, it's not a one and done, it's a lifelong process."

Several parents and students took to the microphone at the end of the presentation to share a build-up of concerns and frustrations having to do with the way in which the district has handled this most recent incident and previous ones.

Students, parents are at the mic to express their anger & frustration abt what happened 3 was ago in the Lew-Port district involving racially charged, threatening language against a Black Student over social media.

This student: “she’s disgusted & something has to change.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/1dPbvq1NrG — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) April 7, 2022

Mariana Bucelato is a middle school student and says she too wants to see something done.

"The student that was targeted was my friend, and me and my other friends, we want to see something being done. We want to be heard, and not it just being brushed under the rug because a lot of things are being brushed under the rug at the moment, and I don't think it's OK," Bucelato says.

Her mother, Dana Tweed, agrees.

"When does it stop? Because this has been going on for a long time," Tweed said. "It's following them home and with social media now they can't escape it."

Casseri says Thursday's turnout is extremely promising and says that the district plans to host more of these gatherings in the future.