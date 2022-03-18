Lewiston-Porter School District schedules town hall to address racism, bullying

The school district announced the town hall days after a threat that was made to Lewiston-Porter Middle School.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston-Porter School District has scheduled a town hall next month to address concerns following a threat that was made to Lewiston-Porter Middle School on Monday.

The Lewiston Police Department said the threat happened on Snapchat, and it involved several people.

A 12-year-old student was charged with making a terroristic threat, menacing, aggravated harassment, and conspiracy following a police investigation.

Police said the case is being turned over to family court and added that more arrests could be made.

The Lewiston-Porter town hall will take place at 6 p.m. April 7 at the high school auditorium.

"We will offer an open microphone to hear from our community around this difficult issue of racism and bullying in our schools," superintendent Paul Casseri said in a letter Friday to parents. "The goal of the meeting is to listen, inform, and begin a dialogue that will impact the school community in a positive way. We will have more details on the meeting next week."

Casseri added that administrators will share how they currently deal with "racially harassing or bullying behaviors" at schools.