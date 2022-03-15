Police investigating social media threat made to Lewiston-Porter Middle School

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a threat that was made to Lewiston-Porter Middle School on Monday.
Police said it happened on Snapchat and it involved several people.
A 12-year-old student is now facing charges including Making a Terroristic Threat, Menacing, Aggravated Harassment and Conspiracy.
Police said the case is being turned over to family court more arrests could be made.
The Lewiston-Porter Central School District released this statement:
"The district cannot comment on student disciplinary matters. We are very thankful for the swift and thorough investigation conducted by the Lewiston Police. The matter is being handled through the court system and internally under NYS Education law. The safety of students and staff is our most important responsibility. We take that very seriously at Lewiston-Porter."
Paul Casseri
Superintendent of Schools