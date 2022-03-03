Dr. Kriner Cash severance pay tops $300,000

Buffalo schools, and the taxpayers who fund the district, will be paying Dr. Kriner Cash more than $300,000 to go away.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo schools, and the taxpayers who fund the district, are paying Kriner Cash more than $300,000 to go away.

Cash resigned under pressure as superintendent Wednesday night. He’s been criticized of late for his frequent absences from the district, his handling of numerous issues related to the pandemic and a spike in violence in city schools, including a shooting and stabbing at McKinley High School on Feb. 9.

Those issues led to increased tensions with a growing number of School Board members and a dare he issued to the board on Feb. 16 to fire him if they were unhappy with his job performance.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.