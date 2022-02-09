School attendance continues to slide

Attendance has long been a problem in Buffalo schools. It got worse during the pandemic, and worse again with the resumption of classroom instruction last fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attendance in Buffalo schools has gone from bad to worse this school year.

Last year, when instruction was mostly remote, 34 percent of students attended class at what the state considered a satisfactory rate. So far this school year, that number has dropped to 18 percent.

Conversely, the share of students with “severe” attendance problems – that is, they miss school at least one day a week, if not more – has jumped from 34 to 40 percent.