Weather for Bills home games: Meh

An analysis finds relatively few games are played in warm or freezing temperatures and fewer yet in heavy snow. Most are played in the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The last game the Buffalo Bills played at Highmark Stadium a month ago was the coldest in more than two decades. By itself, it could have made a case for putting a dome over the new stadium being discussed for the team.

But that frigid day — the low was 4 degrees, with a windchill of minus 5 — was an outlier. An Investigative Post analysis of weather conditions on game days over the past 20 years found relatively little extreme weather.

Only 15 of 157 regular season and playoff home games were played on days where the daytime highs were at or below freezing. Appreciable amounts of snow only fell on six game days.