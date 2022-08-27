Community helping kids prepare for return to school with free backpacks, supplies

A local barbershop that just opened a little over a month ago also gave kids free haircuts ahead of their first day, which is over a week away.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer break is almost over and kids across Western New York are getting ready to go back to school.

At Buffalo Public Schools, students head back to class in just over a week.

This year, we are seeing the community take on the responsibility of making sure all students are prepared for their first day.

When you look good, you feel good.

That's exactly why only five weeks after opening his new barbershop, Tray's Fade Travonte Jones is doing some good for kids in Buffalo.

"I feel like it was my job to give people fresh, new haircuts and make them feel good. School starts next week. Fresh start, fresh new jump," Jones said.

Not only did he give them all free haircuts, he also gave them the right tools.

"Just to let little boys know they can grow up and be an entrepreneur. That's my main reason for bringing my grandson (for a haircut today)," Michelle Fulks said.

In addition to those lessons, kids and their parents also picked up about 120 backpacks filled with supplies.

"I wanted to do this today, to show people that we can all come together as one ever since the Jefferson incident. That we can all come together as one to bring something positive instead of negative. We can all join together as one for a couple hours to show the community love," Jones said.

That love could be seen around Buffalo, including over at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.

Some 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to families and gone within an hour, showing the need.

"Absolutely. Inflation has caused a problem, and people being able to afford school supplies," said Cedric Holloway, director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.

Over at the Central Terminal, it was the same trend with another backpack giveaway with 500 backpacks for kids; all of them were gone in 30 minutes.

"Every single year it grows because, quite frankly, the need is growing. Let's face it. In times like we're seeing now, with inflation and prices going up, everything seems to be rising but our wages, and working families and working parents need the proper equipment and supplies to get their kids back into the school year," said Mitch Nowakowski, Buffalo Common Council member for the Fillmore District.