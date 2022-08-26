Buffalo's public schools are looking for more substitute teachers

The district is also looking for certified teachers for its full-time openings, but you don't need to be certified to become a substitute teacher.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools district is looking for more substitute teachers for the upcoming school year, and it interviewed more than 70 potential candidates as part of a hiring event Thursday.

The district is also looking for certified teachers for its full-time openings, but you don't need to be certified to become a sub. You just need a bachelor's degree and an interest in subbing.

It pays $123 per day if you're not certified, and Buffalo Public Schools said it's a great way to earn some money for college graduates who are still trying to break into their chosen field.

"Individuals, until they're ready to get set in their careers, we are a viable employer that will offer them an opportunity to help by providing instruction to our students as well as earn some extra cash," according to Tami Hollie-McGee, the BPS chief of human resources.

"So you're providing a caring and a loving environment that is focused on the students getting the best instruction that they can."

Buffalo currently has 570 substitutes ready for the new school year, with the goal to get to 700.