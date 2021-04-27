Judge reserves decision on a petition brought by Orchard Park parents on bringing kids back to school

NYS Health Department is ordered to revisit guidelines requiring higher grade-level students to remain six feet-apart.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo is waiting to make a decision on the petition brought by parents of children in the Orchard Park Central School District.

He has ordered the State Department of Health to re-evaluate the guidance mandating students maintain a distance of six feet. He's ordered a response be given to him no later than Friday, April 30 .

The hearing began with Justice Colaiacovo asking the attorney representing the parents a specific set of questions about a study out of Massachusetts. Specifically, the judge asked how the study, would relate to the circumstances in Erie County.

Further questioning directed at a representative from the Orchard Park Central School District centered on the relevance in following the guidelines considering other parts of the state were opening.

Representative for the district also pointed out that the rate of infection is still high and within the range of the guidelines set by The State which justified not fully reopening schools. @WGRZ — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) April 27, 2021

At one point the judge pointed out that NYS was moving forward with the State Fair, it seemed confusing that they would not modify the restrictions on the distance students were able to maintain while in school.