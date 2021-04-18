Some Orchard Park students will resume in-person instruction April 26

When it comes to middle school and high school students, however, those children in grades 6 through 12 will have to wait.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Central School District has announced that fourth and fifth-graders who have been on hybrid schedules can return to full-time in-person instruction starting April 26.

The district said the return of those students is possible, citing the recent 3-foot distance guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a letter to parents they added some changes to student and teacher schedules will be needed at South Davis and Windom, but specifics will be shared this week.

However, when it comes to middle school and high school students, those children in grades 6 through 12 will have to wait.

"The District is unable to offer full-time, in-person learning at this time due to the community transmission criteria that is outlined in the CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, of which places Erie County in a 'high transmission' area," the school district said in a statement, explaining its decisions.

The district cited middle and high school students constantly moving to different classrooms and needing to maintain a distance of 6 feet as reasons those students cannot return to in-person instruction just yet.

There will be some new rules for elementary school students, in compliance with New York State health department guidance:

during physical education and music classes, when projecting air through singing or instruments, the distance between students will drop from 12 feet to 6 feet;

whenever students are eating, and not wearing masks, 6 feet of distance will be maintained;

to ensure safety with the 3-foot guidance, outdoor areas will be used for some classes, and meals could be eaten in a gymnasium, an auditorium stage, and picnic meals.

The district will hold a virtual community forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Information about the forum will be emailed to parents on Monday.

There are currently four lawsuits filed by parents against school districts in Western New York who are asking for the immediate return to full-time, in-person learning.

Attorney Paul Cambria of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP said he's filed lawsuits on behalf of parents against Orchard Park and Williamsville school districts. HoganWillig Law Firm has filed similar lawsuits against Grand Island and Clarence Central school districts.