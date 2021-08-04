In-person spring commencements? Some local colleges are saying yes.

Factors to consider include number of students and space available which have led to some local colleges announcing different forms of in-person celebrations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With changing guidelines and health data, local colleges and universities are evaluating what graduation ceremonies are doable this spring.

The University at Buffalo, which typically has about 6,000 students participating in spring commencement, is planning 17 ceremonies over three weeks from late April through mid-May at two outdoor venues. The ceremonies will be live-streamed.