NY allowing collegiate sports to host limited fans starting April 2

ALBANY, N.Y. — Starting Friday, April 2, collegiate sports in New York State will allow fans to return to the stands with strict guidelines in place.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday, that intercollegiate sports at large-scale venues can welcome back a limited number of fans.

Large-scale venues that can hold over 1,500 people indoors will now be allowed to host up to 10 percent of its capacity. Similarly, large-scale venues that can hold over 2,500 people outdoors may have up to 20 percent capacity.

According to the governor's office, any colleges or universities than plan on hosting spectators at a sporting event are required to notify their local health department, "aligning with the state guidance for professional sports competitions with spectators."

Similar to professional sporting events, those who plan on attending must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of their completed COVID-19 immunization before entering.

Small-scale colleges can also host spectators for intercollegiate, intramural or club sport, but the guidelines are a little different. For small-scale college venues, either two fans are allowed per player or a maximum social gathering limit of 100 people would be allowed indoors.That limit would increase to 200 attendees if the venue is outdoors.

If all attendees at a small-scale venue provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of their completed immunization, then the capacity would increase to 150 for indoors or 500 for outdoors. However, the maximum capacity limit of 50 percent currently remains in effect.

For both small-scale and large-scale venues social distancing, face coverings and health screenings are all still required.

"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Governor Cuomo said.