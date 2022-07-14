Dr. Tonja Williams becomes new BPS superintendent

There was strong support for Dr. Tonja Williams, who had been been serving as superintendent in an interim role since March.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools has a new, full-time superintendent.

There was strong support for Dr. Tonja Williams, who had been been serving as superintendent in an interim role since March. During a special session held Thursday evening, she was unanimously voted in and sworn in.

Dr. Williams replaces Dr. Kriner Cash, whose resignation was unanimously approved by the school board on March 2.

"I just want to thank everybody," Dr. Williams said in addressing the people in attendance following the vote and swearing-in ceremony. "Every single person that is here today has had a huge, and very valued, and important piece in my journey."

Dr. Betty Rosa, who is the New York State commissioner of education and president of SUNY, joined the meeting via Zoom to offer her support and congratulations.

David Rust, the CEO of Say Yes Buffalo, added that "Dr. Williams has the entire support of Say Yes. We need to work together. We can do it all."

Buffalo & @Buffalo_Schools meet your NEW Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams!



The BOE has voted unanimously - “YES”.



She will now be sworn in. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/z6Y6RUAhj1 — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) July 14, 2022

Lou Petrucci, BPS school board president, told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that Dr. Williams had strong support to get the job on a full-time basis.

"Based upon what we have heard from the community, there is strong support for Dr. Tonja Williams. I expect that the board will make her the permanent superintendent," said Lou Petrucci, BPS school board president.

2 On Your Side also spoke with board member Terrance Heard, who said Wednesday that if there was a vote Thursday, his would be a "yes."