Dr. Kriner Cash resigns as Buffalo Public Schools superintendent

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo Public Schools superintendent, and Dr. Tonja Williams is in.

That news came Wednesday night at the Buffalo Public Schools Board meeting held at Waterfront Elementary, where the school board unanimously approved a resolution accepting Cash's resignation.

Dr. Tonja Williams was also named the acting superintendent for a school district facing a series of issues. The announcement came after a lengthy executive session. Williams will serve until a permanent replacement is found.

"Many calls for increased security and the increasing serious acts of violence, as delineated in the resolution, have been inadequately addressed and gotten worse," the statement from Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, read in part last month.

"Ultimately, this is and was the responsibility of the Superintendent. Based upon what is contained in the 'No Confidence' resolution passed by the BTF Council of Delegates, representatives from all public schools, Buffalo teachers no longer have confidence that these dangerous and serious conditions will improve under Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash’s leadership."

Until this week, McKinley High School had been closed since a student was stabbed 10 times and a security guard was shot on February 9.

Sirgio Jeter, a 14-year-old McKinley High student, is fighting for his life at Oishei Children's Hospital after being stabbed 10 times outside the school.

His mother, Aurielle Austin, told 2 On Your Side she wants to see real change from the school district moving forward.