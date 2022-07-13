Dr. Tonja Williams expected to become BPS superintendent Thursday

BPS Board President Lou Petrucci says there is strong support for her & expects the board to make her the permanent superintendent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools could have a new superintendent on Thursday.

"Based upon what we have heard from the community, there is strong support for Dr. Tonja Williams. I expect that the board will make her the permanent superintendent," said Lou Petrucci, BPS school board president.

The board is having a special meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo City Hall.

Dr. Williams has been serving in the interim role since March.

2 On Your Side's Danielle Church also spoke to board member Terrance Heard, who says if there's a vote Thursday, his will be a "yes."

"If there's a vote, I highly support Dr. Tonja Williams in this role and in this manner," Heard said. "I just really think she earned her way to lead this district in any capacity she can, and as an interim superintendent, she's done a wonderful job."

A source also forwarded 2 On Your Side an invite the principal's union sent to its members, encouraging them to attend Thursday's meeting to "show support for our new superintendent."

Heard says there was no national search conducted and says the board is not obligated to do that, but instead must find the person best suited.

The Buffalo Common Council passed a resolution in March for the board to search locally as well.

Heard says the board has not even interviewed anyone else for the position though. He says Williams has been in the district for a few decades, formerly serving as a principal and administrative assistant.

Though Heard believes Williams is the right fit, other people such as Sam Radford with the "We the Parents" group worry the board could be rushing a decision if they receive the 5 "yes" votes needed Thursday, especially when he says students have been falling even more behind after the pandemic.

"We are in a crisis right now, and right now, the right leader is critically important, and if it's Dr. Williams, great. But we need to know for sure," Radford said.