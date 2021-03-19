Depew Schools survey parents following updated CDC guidelines

The CDC says school districts can space desks 3 feet apart in classrooms. Depew Schools want to know if families will want to return or stay home.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for students in schools, a local school district asked families to help them gauge who wants to return to in-person classes.

On Friday, the CDC said that schools can move toward spacing desks three feet apart, rather than six, but students should still remain six feet apart outside of the classroom, like at lunch, in the lobby, or at assemblies or extracurriculars.

Depew Schools tweeted out a survey, asking for parents to fill out one form for each child, indicating if they intend to return to in-person school, switch to or stay in remote learning.

The school wants to see surveys returned a week from the date of the announcement, on March 26.

The district also said in a tweet that the NYS Department of Health will also have to adopt these guidelines before schools can fully reopen.