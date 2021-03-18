Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Depew, Lockport post offices looking for mail carriers

Anyone interested can apply until the end of March. The City Carrier Assistant job position pays $17.29 an hour, and workers immediately get health benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Postal Service says it is looking for new mail carriers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Depew and Lockport.

The USPS is hiring City Carrier Assistants, which are mail carriers who deliver mail on foot or by vehicle. The job pays $17.29 an hour, and workers are immediately able to get health benefits with the postal premium contribution.

The post office says the CCA position can lead to a career position. Anyone interested can apply through the end of March.

Those applying to the job must be 18 years old or 16 years old with a high school diploma, and they must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.

Anyone who works at the post office is required to be a United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory.