Daemen University closes fundraising campaign with $4.5M overage

Daemen University announced Sept. 30 that it closed its first comprehensive fundraising campaign, exceeding the goal of $22 million by more than $4.5 million.
The campaign included two separate $1 million donations by Paul Saffrin, vice chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, and a $1 million gift from Daemen President Gary Olson and his wife, Lynn Worsham. Those donations marked the single largest donations in Daemen's history.
Other large contributions include half a million dollars from trustee Mark Chason and his wife, Mariana Botero Chason, and $440,000 by John Yurtchuk, board chair. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.