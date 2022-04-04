Daemen to open 'Shatkin College of Dentistry' in 2023

The Amherst institution hopes to open the new 'Shatkin College of Dentistry' in the fall of 2023.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Daemen University announced Monday its in the advanced stages of seeking accreditation to offer a doctorate in dentistry.

If granted by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) and approved by the NYS Education Department (NYSED), the university hopes to open the 'Shatkin College of Dentistry' in the fall of 2023.

The schools' namesake, Dr. Todd Shatkin, will provide facilities as well as equipment and expertise.

“Western New York has a clear and ongoing need for more dental professionals,” said Dr. Gary Olson, president of Daemen University. “If accredited and approved, our college of dentistry will help address this shortage, provide additional access to health care, and improve the oral and overall health of citizens in the region.”

The plan calls for the dental college to offer a year-round academic program for three years instead of the traditional four years common in most dental programs.

“Students will be treated like colleagues from the first day forward,” said Shatkin. “Dental students trained in supportive and comfortable environments are going to know the value of creating positive experiences for their patients.”

Dental services will also be available to the public at reduced rates at the new college, but not until the program's second year, if approved.