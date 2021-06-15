Covid is taking its toll — academically, socially, emotionally — on kids

While it’s too soon to know what the long-term effects will be, the pandemic is affecting kids’ social and emotional health in multiple ways, from depression to anxiety to isolation, said Stephanie Fredrick, associate director of the center for bullying abuse prevention at the University at Buffalo.

Isolation has made the pandemic unique, and it affects people of all ages and backgrounds to varying degrees. Bouts of remote learning meant many students didn't see their peers in-person. They also might not have seen relatives outside immediate family, not have interacted with friends outside school as often and missed out on typical high school traditions such as homecoming, prom and graduation, Fredrick said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.