Business First's 2021 Schools Guide

This year, they made the Schools Guide a broader reference for parents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Business First released its 2021 Schools Guide on Monday, but this year is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's guide will include how school districts adapted to new teaching models for COVID. How many students, teachers and staff members were diagnosed with Covid relative to the entire school population? How many mental health counselors did districts have on staff to help their students (and staff) cope during the pandemic?