Buffalo teachers union loses in court over return to schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation received another loss in court on Thursday when a judge refused its request to prevent the district from requiring teachers to report to school.

The union went to court, insisting that although the schools would be relatively empty, it's still not the safest option for teachers.

In a memo to teachers, BTF president Phil Rumore said more legal papers will be filed next week on another issue.

On September 3, a New York State Supreme Court Judge denied a request by the Buffalo Teachers Federation to prevent them from being in the classroom two days a week even, as the district planned to start the year with remote instruction.