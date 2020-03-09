x
Buffalo teachers union denied temporary restraining order to keep teachers out of the classroom

BTF President Phil Rumore says Judge Frank Sedita told the union it did not demonstrate that an imminent threat to the health and safety of teachers exists.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court Judge has denied a request by the union for Buffalo's teachers to prevent them from being in the classroom two days a week even as the district plans to start the year with remote instruction.

Buffalo Teacher's Federation President Phil Rumore tells 2 On Your Side Judge Frank Sedita told lawyers for the union they failed to demonstrate that an imminent threat existed to the health and safety of their members.

Rumore said a hearing on a request for an injunction where testimony will be heard, is now set for September 21.

