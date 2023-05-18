Buffalo Teachers Federation presidential election heading for a runoff

The union on Thursday announced that the election for president is heading for a runoff between Rich Nigro and Marc Bruno.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation still doesn't have new leadership in place for next year.

Voting will begin online on June 1 and will continue through June 5. The union plans to announce the new BTF President on Tuesday, June 6.

“Nobody else has driven the car for a long time, and it's different reading the manual than it is hopping in the driver's seat,” Nigro, a teacher at Buffalo Culinary School, told 2 On Your Side earlier this month.

Bruno lost in the federation's most recent election to Phil Rumore by less than 200 votes.