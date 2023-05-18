Buffalo Teachers Federation presidential election heading for a runoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation still doesn't have new leadership in place for next year.
The union on Thursday announced that the election for president is heading for a runoff between Rich Nigro and Marc Bruno.
Voting will begin online on June 1 and will continue through June 5. The union plans to announce the new BTF President on Tuesday, June 6.
“Nobody else has driven the car for a long time, and it's different reading the manual than it is hopping in the driver's seat,” Nigro, a teacher at Buffalo Culinary School, told 2 On Your Side earlier this month.
Bruno lost in the federation's most recent election to Phil Rumore by less than 200 votes.
“I've spoken at every school board meeting practically for close to 15 years,” Bruno said. “Many years, I attended every single one — and when really no other teacher voice was being heard.”