Buffalo School Board votes extra day off for district employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo School District employees will have an extra day off to celebrate the Thanksgiving break with their families.

Wednesday night, the School Board voted to approve district schools and office will be closed on Wednesday, November 25.

The following is an excerpt of the letter sent out to district employees Thursday:

"We have been thinking about you. We can feel all that you and your families have been going through over the past eight long and difficult months. Therefore, this gesture of our appreciation will give you and your families a chance to rest, reflect, and restore. We wish you faith, grace, and kindness for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday."