Cuomo explains why gyms, personal services are closed in an Orange Zone

The Governor stated that every health agency has identified the top three causes for COVID-19 spread as: indoor dining, gyms, and personal services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Thursday, November 19 during a conference call.

Near the end of the call during the question and answer portion of the briefing, a question was asked as to why gyms and personal services are closed in an Orange Zone.

The Governor stated that every health agency has identified the top three causes for COVID-19 spread as: indoor dining, gyms, and personal services.

"Sources nationwide by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), and every state government acts on [regarding reasons for increase in COVID-19 cases] is indoor dining, gyms, personal services," Cuomo said.

Parts of Erie and Niagara Counties are currently in an Orange or Yellow zone as designated by Governor Cuomo and New York State. Under guidelines in the respective zones, dining, businesses and gatherings are affected.

Orange Zone — Warning Zone

Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed, remote only

Yellow Zone — Precautionary Zone

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings.

“We know indoor dining has been a problem, that's why every state closed indoor dining,” Cuomo said.