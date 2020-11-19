x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

WNY region COVID-19 positive rate: 4.8% | Cuomo: 'WNY has been and continues to be the problem'

That comment comes a day after Governor Cuomo said the region, "has never lived the full pain of COVID's wrath."
Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo
October 17, 2020--New York City--Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Thursday, November 19 during a conference call. 

During the call, Governor Cuomo stated that the Western New York COVID-19 positive rate for Wednesday, November 18 was 4.8 percent. 

"Western New York has been and continues to be the problem," Cuomo said during the call.

That comment comes a day after Governor Cuomo said the region, "has never lived the full pain of COVID's wrath."

"Western New York read about New York City. They read about Long Island. They watched it on the TV news, but the numbers were never as bad in Western New York." 

WATCH: Cuomo: Western New York has not lived the full pain of COVID's wrath

The statewide positivity rate for Wednesday, November 18 with micro-zones included was 2.7 percent and the statewide positive rate without was 2.3 percent.

2 On Your Side will update this story when more information when it is released by the state sometime Thursday.

Parts of Erie County and Niagara County continue to be in either an Orange or Yellow zone, the Governor did make changes to the micro cluster zones, adding some downstate.

Related Articles