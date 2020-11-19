WNY region COVID-19 positive rate: 4.8% | Cuomo: 'WNY has been and continues to be the problem'

That comment comes a day after Governor Cuomo said the region, "has never lived the full pain of COVID's wrath."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Thursday, November 19 during a conference call.

During the call, Governor Cuomo stated that the Western New York COVID-19 positive rate for Wednesday, November 18 was 4.8 percent.

"Western New York has been and continues to be the problem," Cuomo said during the call.

That comment comes a day after Governor Cuomo said the region, "has never lived the full pain of COVID's wrath."

"Western New York read about New York City. They read about Long Island. They watched it on the TV news, but the numbers were never as bad in Western New York."

The statewide positivity rate for Wednesday, November 18 with micro-zones included was 2.7 percent and the statewide positive rate without was 2.3 percent.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 195,239 tests reported yesterday, 5,310 were positive (2.72% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 2,276.



Sadly, there were 31 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tdB5bBjVoN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020