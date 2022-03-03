Buffalo superintendent search: local or outsider?

Interim Supt. Dr. Tonja Williams May See Job

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the sudden resignation of Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Kriner Cash the search is underway for a permanent replacement.

Among those applying for the job there may already be a hometown favorite. That may be due to past experience with past superintendents.

Dr. Tonja Williams addressed the meeting Wednesday night to say, "I am through and through a Buffalonian. I know the children, I know the parents, I know this community."

And with that, Dr. Williams took the reins of the district as the board appointed interim superintendent and told reporters she hopes to be considered to take that post on a permanent basis.

Considering the past comings and goings of past superintendents, including many from outside the area who also left with severance agreements, it may be no surprise to hear that some board members are thinking local over an outsider. That's even with a widespread search expected.

Board member and past president Sharon Belton-Cottman said, "Certainly we're not going to ignore any of of our present people. Certainly we believe in looking at home first."

Then she chuckled after stating, "This time we've learned some things."

That may be a reference to their experience with Dr. Cash. He was hired by the board in 2015, then had his contract extended in 2020 to expire in June of 2023.

Belton-Cottman says she has been a board member since 2011 and has now seen eight different superintendents. Some of them were acting or interim in the role. Now she hopes to find someone who really knows and believes in the district to take on the challenges.

She is not alone in thinking about a hometown product maybe like Dr. Williams.

Another board member, Terrance Heard, says, "Speaking with Dr. Tonja Williams, you know she has a love for the community. She has a love for our children. I know that personally, and you know she wanted to bridge some gaps between the district and the community."

Then another stakeholder from the parent's perspective. Dr. Wendy Mistretta heads up the District Parent Coordinating Council. She says: "Typically superintendents don't stay that long anyway, so that there's too much of a learning curve.

"We need someone who knows us. Who's going to come in and work to put all the pieces together, and I'm a little concerned about being too close to home within Buffalo Public Schools because I think there are really going to need to some changes."

Then this from board president Louis Petrucci, who also mentions Dr. William's local roots: "There's something to be said for someone that is a product of the district, and has worked for the district. But also is a Buffalo resident."