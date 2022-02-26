Students will start returning to McKinley High on Tuesday

Buffalo Public Schools will open the high school to small groups of students on a gradual basis. The plan is for everyone to be back in the building on March 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — McKinley High School has been closed since a student was stabbed 10 times and a security guard was shot on February 9.

That will change Tuesday when Buffalo Public Schools will reopen the building to small groups of students on a gradual basis.

The announcement was made Saturday morning, six hours before BPS provided a guided tour of the school grounds to discuss its Climate and Culture Re-Set Plan.

Part of that plan outlines how students will return to McKinley High. Seniors will return for one day Tuesday, then juniors for one day Wednesday, then sophomores for one day Thursday, and freshmen on Friday only.

Everyone will learn remotely on Monday and stick to remote learning for the other three days of the week that they are not scheduled to be in person.

The district also included a potential schedule for the week of March 7 to March 11 which would be implemented after an evaluation of the first week is conducted.

The schedule starting March 7 would have seniors in the building on Monday, juniors in-person on Tuesday, sophomores in the classroom on Wednesday, and then freshmen on Thursday. On Friday, all students would potentially return to the building.

"While we understand and appreciate the eagerness of our Mack students to return to the classroom, it is critical that we make haste slowly," said Acting BPS Superintendent, Dr. Casandra Wright.

"Accordingly, the following schedule has been developed to slowly reintroduce students back into the building while also ensuring that parents, students, and staff have the opportunity to review, provide feedback, and properly execute the Plan."