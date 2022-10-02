Buffalo teachers union wants investigation into BPS school safety

'This act that just occurred at McKinley has got to be a wake-up call,' said Buffalo Teachers Federation president Phil Rumore.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation's executive committee passed a resolution Thursday night calling for a New York State and federal investigation into the safety of Buffalo Public Schools.

BTF president Phil Rumore said teachers have reported problems at Buffalo Public Schools for years, including at McKinley High School.

The resolution states "despite continued correspondence, grievances and other legal actions directed to the Buffalo Public School District, our schools remain unsafe."

The resolution states the recent shooting at the high school came after more than two years of serious allegations of danger.

It also states specific incidents of school violence at McKinley High School dating back to 2019, including fights, threats and weapons possession.

"This act that just occurred at McKinley has got to be a wake-up call for all of us that we can't just say, 'All right, let's trust them to do something,' " Rumore said. "We have to get people involved on a federal level and on a state level to come in here and take a look at the complaints that we've made, the complaints parents have made, so we can be assured there is an investigation so that we can all know what has happened."

Rumore said the resolution will be sent the district, state lawmakers, the state and federal Department of Education and federal agencies.

2 On Your Side reached out to the district for comment and are awaiting a response.

In late January, 2 On Your Side reported that there were four fights at McKinley High School. One of those resulted in one female teacher getting injured while trying to break up the conflict, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.