Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow

The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with predictions of up to 3 feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast.

The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.

According to the news release, the most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with predictions of up to three feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to two feet of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of three inches per hour.

"Parts of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are about to get their first snowstorm of the season, which means we need everyone in these impacted regions to be ready for dangerous travel conditions," Governor Hochul said.

"My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact with local officials, and are laser-focused on the forecast. New Yorkers should remain vigilant ahead of the storm and avoid any unnecessary travel during these hazardous conditions."

Gov. Hochul said hazardous travel conditions and local power outages as a result of the storm are likely due to the combination of snow, ice, and wind in the forecast. She is urging New Yorkers to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel in the Buffalo and Watertown areas Thursday through Friday.

According to the governor's office, there will be a total of 60 staff including 50 plow truck operators/supervisors, six equipment operator instructors, and four fleet mechanics from other regions will be deployed on Wednesday.

They are distributed as follows:

Western New York:

Receiving 40 plow operators/supervisors, two equipment operator instructors, and four fleet mechanics.

Finger Lakes:

Receiving seven plow operators and two equipment operator instructors

North Country:

Receiving three plow operators and two equipment operator instructors

Also, beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, all commercial traffic will be banned on the New York State Thruway (I-90) from exit 46 (Rochester I-390) to the Pennsylvania border. ALL commercial traffic heading eastbound on the Thruway must exit at exit 61 (Ripley - Shortman Rd).

Commercial traffic heading westbound on the Thruway towards Pennsylvania from points east should use exit 46 (Rochester - I-390) for I-390 to I-86 West.