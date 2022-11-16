Erie County Executive recommends working from home on Friday during snow storm

The county has 20 plows in the Southern Tier already and has 50 crews from the state on standby once snow begins falling in the rest of the county.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday night, there were 20 plows out clearing snow in the Southern Tier, where they're expecting three feet of snow.

Fifty crews are in Buffalo from the state and on standby to assist once the snow really starts to fall in Erie County on Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expects travel to be nearly impossible later this week.

He told 2 On Your Side earlier on Wednesday evening that Erie County offices will be closed on Friday, and he recommends only essential workers go into the office.

"It is going to be a very significant snow event with snow falling at rates of up to three inches per hour. You should stay home on Friday. You should consider Friday to be a work from home day if you can work from home," Poloncarz said during a news conference.

"I fully expect most of the school districts will probably hede the advice if the weather forecast doesn't change, then they'll be closed. This is not a time you want to be driving on the streets. This is a time you want to be in a safe location and the safest location you can be is home."

Poloncarz says he will meet with local school districts Thursday morning to hear their recommendations.