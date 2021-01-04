Buffalo Public School to bring opt-in students back to class beginning April 26 for high school students

Remaining elementary opt-in students will come back May 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash sent a note Thursday to parents and the Buffalo Public Schools community in regards to in-person learning.

Dr. Cash says he has ordered staff to bring back all remaining high school opt-in students beginning April 26, and the remaining elementary opt-in students will come back May 10.

The district will discuss further details at the April 14 Board Work Session and defer updated recommendations to their medical director and local health experts.