BPS and BTF fact finding report released

On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find a resolution to a now three-year negation between the district and the teacher's union.

The top issue for both the school district and the teacher's union was wages.

The recommendation presented from the fact-finder was an increase of:

8% upon ratification of the agreement

6% on July 1, 2023

4% on July 1, 2024

and 3% on July 1, 2025

The teacher's union had proposed a 10% increase, plus a cost of living adjustment.

It also included the recommendation of an 8% signing bonus of each teacher's current annual salary.

Other issues raised were benefits including health insurance, and the school bell schedule flexibility.

The full recommendations can be read below.

The following statement was issued by BPS with the release of the report:

"The fact-finder’s reasoned and thorough analysis of the issues confirms and validates the District’s stated position that it has consistently offered a fair package to our teachers making it amongst the most competitive in the region and one which would allow the District to recruit and retain the best teachers for our students. Finally, the report confirms the unaffordability of the BTF’s financial proposals and reiterates the District’s inability to pay for the BTF’s salary demands.

"The District will be presenting this to the Board of Education for its consideration and possible future action. We are hopeful that these recommendations form the “blueprint” for a settlement in the immediate future. Given the length of the impasse, it is our hope that the BTF views this report with the same expectation."

We have reached out to BTF for comment, but we have yet to hear back.