BPS to put Evolv weapons detection systems in all schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Wednesday that it will be installing Evolv Weapons Detection Systems in all of its schools.

The first systems will be placed in high schools, starting with a demonstration at International Preparatory School on Friday at 7:45 a.m.

This was rescheduled due to the inclement weather prior to the winter break. During this demonstration.

Those who want to attend will be able to see firsthand how the technology works to detect weapons and alert authorities in real time, the district said.

"We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students," Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams said. "The implementation of Evolv's technology is an important step in that effort, and we are confident that it will help to prevent incidents of violence in our schools."

The district said Evolv's cutting-edge systems use artificial intelligence and advanced imaging technology to detect weapons quickly and accurately on an individual and the advanced technology will provide an added layer of reassurance for students, staff, families, and community members.

According to the release, Evolv Weapons Detection Systems use advanced algorithms and sensors to scan individuals as they enter a building. If a weapon is detected, the system will immediately alert authorities, allowing for a swift response to any potential threats