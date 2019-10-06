BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fallout from a councilman breaking the law could have stiff repercussions for a high school principal.

When Buffalo Common Councilman Ulysees Wingo walked into Riverside High School for an event, he had a loaded weapon.

"I made a mistake, which I am sorry for," he said.

Wingo broke the law and has been banned from all Buffalo school properties by the superintendent, but now he wants to attend his son's graduation on June 24 from Hutch Tech.

So far he hasn't been given the green light.

Meanwhile, next week, the school board will vote on this resolution to ban him from district property for 18 months.

Last month Wingo went to Riverside High School with a gun and ammunition for an event. He has a pistol permit, but unless you are law enforcement or a security guard, state law bans you from having a gun on school grounds.

The district attorney says the Masten District councilman committed a crime but decided not to charge him.

As for the principal at Riverside, Jerome Piwko remains on administrative leave.It's over his lapse in judgment in how the incident was handled.

Now there is an investigation, and the superintendent will make a recommendation to the board on disciplinary action. The principal could face a range of punishment, from suspension to firing.

The district won't comment at this time.

The superintendent isn't speaking about the principal.

Wingo did not want to go on camera, but did tell 2 On Your Side by phone he is awaiting permission and has sent a letter to Dr. Kriner Cash.

The board president said it needs to be tough because of gun violence. She says parents have been barred from attending graduation ceremonies in the past for incidents less serious.

