The Buffalo School Board is going to vote later this month to demand that Common Councilmember Ulysses Wingo be banned from school grounds for a year and a half, after he accidentally brought a gun to a school.

Now, that could lead to a lawsuit.

The group 2-A Western New York says it plans to sue the board if it makes that decision, and if Wingo agrees to take part in the suit.

We asked Wingo if he'd be joining it and we haven't heard back.