ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo told the State Police to increase its presence at Easter Sunday services across New York after an attack in Sri Lanka that killed more than 200 people.

"In the wake of these despicable acts of violence, and out of an abundance of caution, I am directing State Police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship across the state today," Cuomo said in a Sunday statement.

"During these troubling times, we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers."

According to the Associated Press, at least 207 people were killed on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, and hundreds more were hospitalized.

The AP said three churches and three luxury hotels were targeted in nearly simultaneous explosions.

