Woman in wheelchair, man pushing her struck in hit-and-run incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman in a wheelchair and the man pushing her were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident Friday, according to Buffalo Police.

The man is in an intensive care unit with a head injury. The woman was being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at 5:15 p.m. at Lincoln Parkway and Middlesex Road, near the Buffalo History Museum.

Police say the vehicle was described as a black Mercedes.