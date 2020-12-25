Tonawanda Police: Niagara Street 7-11 robbed overnight

According to police, the robbery happened at 12:10 a.m. Friday. The two men stole cash and cigarettes; the amount they stole has not been disclosed.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police say a robbery happened overnight at a 7-11 at 533 Niagara Street.

According to police, the robbery happened at 12:10 a.m. Friday, when two men entered the store, each with a gun. One man had a hand gun and the other had a rifle.

The two men stole cash and cigarettes. The amount they stole has not been disclosed.

After the robbery, the men ran on foot heading south on Hinds Street, with police following their tracks in the snow.

The men got in a vehicle parked around the corned, on Adam Street. Detectives say they're following up.