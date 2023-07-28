WNY man sentenced to 50 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riots at US Capitol

Thomas Sibick, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6. riots.

WASHINGTON — A WNY man was sentenced Friday to 50 months for his role in the January 6 riots that caused serious injuries to a police officer.

That's according to WUSA reporter Jordan Fisher, who was in court Friday.

Thomas Sibick, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the November 3, 2020, presidential election.

Prosecutors had originally recommended that Sibick receive 71 months in prison, which would have been the highest sentencing guideline range for Sibick's sentence.



Sibick admitted to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.

In addition to the prison sentence, Sibick will have to pay $7,500.79 in restitution for stealing the badge and radio.