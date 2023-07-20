Prosecutors recommend 71 months in prison for WNY man's role in January 6 riots at US Capitol

Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prosecutors are asking for the highest sentence for a Western New York man who was convicted of assaulting a police officer during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the November 3, 2020, presidential election.

Prosecutors are recommending that Sibick receive 71 months in prison for his role in the riot, which is the highest sentencing guideline range for Sibick's conviction. In addition, they're also recommending three years of supervised release and at least $7,500.79 restitution, plus a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Sibick admitted to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.

The officer's body camera showed Sibick removing his badge and radio from his vest during the attack. Investigators later found the badge and radio buried in his home's backyard in Buffalo.

In their recommendation, prosecutors say, "Sibick enthusiastically participated in the violent effort to breach the Capitol while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. By 3:00 p.m., Sibick made his way illegally onto the Capitol grounds and into the mob gathering on the West Plaza of the Capitol. He trumpeted his participation in the riot on social media by posting a “selfie” video on Instagram depicting himself in the mob near the inauguration ceremony stage of the lower west terrace. The video pans the crowd with the caption, “Wildest experience of my life!!” Sibick then filmed himself screaming, “Just got tear-gassed, but we’re going, baby, we’re going! We’re pushing forward now!”

Sibick's sentencing date is scheduled for July 28 at 10 am in federal court.