Williamsville man faces charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man faces life in prison after he was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

Michael Regan, 38, faces a minimum of 15 years, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force was contacted Wednesday by Buffalo Police, who believed a that Regan and a 13-year-old girl used social media to have a sexual conversion.

Regan, who according to a complaint identified himself as “Jason,” met in late July on Snapchat, where he allegedly demanded the girl send lewd photographs.

The complaint said they met in August and had sexual contact, adding that at one point he claimed to be a Cheektowaga Police officer.