Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing at Elmwood Avenue plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is heading to prison for the next one to three years for a fatal stabbing in Buffalo last spring.
Frederick D. Jordan, III was sentenced Thursday morning in front of Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.
Jordan, III attacked 41-year-old Duane Donaldson the morning of May 1, 2020 during an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Ave. near Hinman in Buffalo. Donaldson died at the scene.
Jordan, III pleaded guilty in October to one count of criminally negligent homicide.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn thanked members of the Buffalo Police Homicide squad for their work on the case as well as an off-duty firefighter who intervened during the incident.