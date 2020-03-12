Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing at Elmwood Avenue plaza

Incident took place May 1, 2020 in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Ave. near Hinman in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is heading to prison for the next one to three years for a fatal stabbing in Buffalo last spring.

Frederick D. Jordan, III was sentenced Thursday morning in front of Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Jordan, III attacked 41-year-old Duane Donaldson the morning of May 1, 2020 during an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Ave. near Hinman in Buffalo. Donaldson died at the scene.

Jordan, III pleaded guilty in October to one count of criminally negligent homicide.