Driver charged in Niagara County crash that killed pregnant mother, 2-year-old daughter

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Verratti is charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a car that hit a minivan carrying a young family from Machias on Thanksgiving Eve has now been charged.

Daniel Verratti is charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign in the crash, which took place in the Town of Royalton.

The accident claimed the lives of Danielle Dujenski, 31, who was three months pregnant and driving the family minivan, along with her 2-year-old daughter Phoenix.

Dujenski's husband, Garrett, and one of the surviving four children have since been released from the hospital. Three of the couple's other children remain hospitalized.

A Go Fund Me account set up to help the family during this difficult time has raised close to $29,000 so far.