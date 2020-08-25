Two teens charged with murder, arson in Niagara Falls

The Niagara County District Attorney has charged Damion Ellis and Zachary Preisch, both 18-years-old, with murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two teenagers have been charged with murder and arson following a house fire that happened in Niagara Falls back in July.

The Niagara County District Attorney has charged Damion Ellis and Zachary Preisch, both 18-years-old, with murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree.

Authorities say the charges to Ellis and Preisch are in connection with a July 6 house fire that happened on Niagara Street. The fire resulted in the death of Ward Schaal, authorities say Schaal was trapped in his apartment when the building was engulfed in flames.