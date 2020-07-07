Niagara Falls fire destroys three buildings

The fire started at a building on Niagara Street and quickly spread

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls fire investigators are looking into what sparked a large fire in the city overnight.

Crews were called out around midnight to the building on Niagara Street near the intersection of 19th Street. We are told that the fire started in a single building and quickly spread to two other neighboring buildings. Two of the buildings were homes, the other was a mixed-used residential and business space. All three buildings are set to be demolished Tuesday morning.

The fire dispatcher we spoke to says that there are no known injuries at this time. There was an initial report that someone was trapped inside, but investigators are now looking into that as a missing person.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.