Study finds no link between undocumented immigration and crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new study released by the University at Buffalo says it found no apparent link between undocumented immigration and crime.

An analysis using two estimates of undocumented immigration suggests that, on average, this population reduced or had no effect on crime in 154 U.S. metropolitan areas studied, including places such as New York City, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Researchers point out that this study does not, either explicitly or implicitly, address whether or not individual immigrants do or do not commit crimes

“Even after estimating the undocumented immigrant population in U.S. metropolitan areas in two different ways, we found that undocumented immigrants had no significant effect on violent crime and actually had a significant negative effect on property crime,” says Robert Adelman, an associate professor of sociology in UB’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The study also found that the findings are consistent with the results of an earlier 2017 study of the relationship between immigration and crime.

“People from all backgrounds commit crimes. However, the bulk of the evidence indicates that, at least at the metropolitan level, in places where there are more immigrants, there also seems to be more economic and cultural vitality," Adelman added.