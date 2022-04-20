Town of Niagara infant dies; investigation launched

Sheriff's deputies say they were called to Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park, where an infant was in distress. The infant died while at Niagara Falls Memorial.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — An infant died Wednesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies say they were called around noon to Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park, where an infant was in distress. Personnel from Town of Niagara Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were also at the scene.

The infant was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where it was later pronounced dead.

Niagara Active Volunteer Fire Company and Mercy EMS also responded to the scene in the Town of Niagara.